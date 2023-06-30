Ben Keeble will replace Peter Anderson as CEO and managing director of Dixon Advisory parent company E&P Financial Group at the start of next year.

In an announcement to the ASX, the company said this was in line with a long-term succession plan.

Keeble is currently head of capital and has over 25 years of experience in financial services. Before joining E&P in 2018, he was a principal of Fort Street Advisers. He has also worked in senior roles at UBS and CVC Asia Pacific.

The E&P board hired Anderson in 2019 and gave him the specific mandate of addressing various legacy issues within the Dixon Advisory and related funds management businesses.

Dixon Advisory entered voluntary administration in January last year due to the expectation mounting liabilities would make it insolvent.

ASIC wrote to Dixon clients in August to encourage them to register complaints with AFCA if they wanted to be eligible for remediation through the CSLR. The super fund provider currently has