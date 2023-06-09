Count has appointed M&A expert Tim Martin to its board who has also been selected as the chair of the acquisitions committee.

In a media release sent out on Friday morning, Count announced Martin will additionally serve as a member of both the technology and innovation and the remuneration and nominations committees.

Additionally, Count CEO Hugh Humphrey noted Martin’s experience in private equity and investments will be valuable to Count as it enters the next phase of its growth strategy.

Earlier this year Count appointed Lisa Chambers as chief risk officer to further support its M&A due diligence.