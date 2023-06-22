Industry fund Cbus Super has promoted deputy chief investment officer Brett Chatfield to the CIO role.

Chatfield has over two decades of experience in the finance industry, having held senior positions at Cbus for more than a decade.

Before joining Cbus in 2013, Chatfield worked in investment consulting, institutional investment management, and research.

Having recently launched the fund’s new five-year Investment strategy, Chatfield will be leading the expansion of internal investment capabilities, which has seen over 38 per cent of the fund’s assets brought in-house.

In conjunction with asset class refinements and pushing down external manager costs, the move to in-house management has delivered total cumulative investment costs savings for members of over $500 million since 2017, according to the fund.