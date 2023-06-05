Securities and derivatives exchange network Cboe Global Markets has launched Global Listings, which will facilitate worldwide access to capital and secondary liquidity for equities and ETFs.

All Cboe-listed stocks in the U.S. and Canada have been made available for trading in the Netherlands and the UK, with Australia to follow.

Further corporate listing expansion is planned for Cboe’s stock exchanges in Australia, the Netherlands, and the UK over 2024.

Cboe has also enabled companies to go public on its US exchange, utilising the corporate listing expertise of Cboe Canada (formerly the NEO Exchange).