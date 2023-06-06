Boutique active equities fund manager Alphinity Investment Management has partnered with national science agency CSIRO to develop a framework to help the investment community assess responsible artificial intelligence (AI) practices and integrate them into ESG considerations.

Informed by interviews with businesses using or planning to use AI, the year-long research program will result in a report identifying current best practices and provide a framework to assess, manage, and report on responsible AI risks.

Responsible AI is the practice of developing and using AI systems in a way that benefits individuals, groups, and society while minimising the risk of negative consequences.