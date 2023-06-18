Allianz Retire+ has appointed three former industry CEOs from MLC Wealth, UniSuper and the Fund Executives Association Ltd to its Retirement Advisory Board.

The advisory board was established in 2021 to bring together respected experts from across superannuation, aged care and retirement to help Allianz Retire+ drive “innovation within the retirement sector”. The appointments are:

Geoff Lloyd, former CEO of MLC Wealth and Perpetual;

Kevin O’Sullivan, former CEO of UniSuper;

Joanna Davison, former CEO of FEAL.

They will join existing members including superannuation expert David Coogan and Allianz Retire+ director Sally Evans.

Nicolette Rubinsztein will step down following the completion of her two-year cycle as a member.