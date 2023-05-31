Zurich Financial Services has partnered with the Pro Bono Financial Advice Network to extend professional insurance assistance to those in particularly adverse or vulnerable situations.

Specifically, Zurich Assure – Zurich’s life insurance advice business it bought of ANZ – will work through PFAN to help Australians living with, or responding to, a personal health crisis and improve their financial wellbeing.

Those suffering from serious illness or disability will be able to access pro bono personal insurance advice and insurance claims assistance, support, and guidance, including for example: