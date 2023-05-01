Future Fund deputy chief investment officer Wendy Norris has been appointed CEO of timber and forestry organisation OneFortyOne, effective from mid-June.

Norris was part of the Future Fund team that established OneFortyOne and served on its board. She has extensive and deep investment experience.

At the Future Fund, Norris was responsible for over $60 billion of direct investments, including forest/timberlands, private equity, and infrastructure, including airports and ports.

She also focused on change and innovation, which covered the entire $250 billion Future Fund portfolio. With this expansion, she focused on strategic evolution, preparedness for external environment conditions, talent development, and driving the data and technology needs of the business.