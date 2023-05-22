Asset manager Nuveen has invested US$190 million ($286 million) from industry funds Cbus Super, Hostplus, and TWUSUPER in its US Cities Workplace strategy.

Nuveen’s US Cities Workplace strategy – which sits within the firm’s global resilient series – invests in alternative workplace assets across the medical office, life science, technology R&D, and studio production sectors in American cities best positioned for demographic and structural growth. The strategy is built on the foundation of innovation, healthcare, and technology demand drivers.