AMP North retirement solution MyNorth Lifetime has won fund innovation of the year at the Chant West 2023 Super Fund Awards.

MyNorth Lifetime was also awarded Canstar’s Innovation Excellence Award in April. It won two Plan For Life awards at the Longevity Cover Awards in October last year.

North launched MyNorth Lifetime in October 2022. It offers retirees and those transitioning into retirement the highest level of lifetime income in the market.