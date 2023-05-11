Morningstar Australia and New Zealand managing director Jamie Wickham will leave Morningstar at the end of this month.

Wickham joined Morningstar in 2006 as part of the acquisition of equity research firm Aspect Huntley. He played a role in growing and leading the business in Australia, which grew over the years to span individual investors, advisers, and asset managers.

Chris Galloway, who currently leads Morningstar’s wealth business, will replace him as country leader for Australia and New Zealand.

Galloway joined the company in 2009 and led its investment management group in the Asia Pacific from 2012.

Galloway will report to US-based Morningstar Wealth president Daniel Needham.