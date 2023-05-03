MLC Asset Management has appointed Dan Greyling as institutional director, responsible for managing all institutional relationships and business development across the APAC region.

Greyling will be based in Sydney and report to MLC AM’s global head of institutional, Read Price.

Previously, Greyling was at Russell Investments for over 12 years, with his most recent role as head of institutional sales for Australia and head of global ESG sales.

Prior to this, Greyling was an Investment Consultant within adviser services at Perpetual.

Greyling is also a non-executive director at Share the Spark, a non-profit organisation on the Northern Beaches in New South Wales, which focuses on helping youth find the “spark” that leads towards a fulfilling life.