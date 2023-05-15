Financial advice firm Invest Blue has partnered with software company Lumiant to build a cloud-based digital advice platform that aims to boost client engagement, satisfaction, and well-being.

Invest Blue will provide $2 million in seed capital, assist with the platform’s development, and roll it out to its financial advisers.

Invest Blue managing director David Stephen will also join the Lumiant board.

The firm’s investment in Lumiant follows its strategic partnership with out-sourcing company Virtual Business Partners in August 2022.