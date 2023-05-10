Investment platform HUB24 will expand its relationship with advice networking/recruitment firm Striver to provide more educational resources to support the next generation of financial advisers.

Since 2022, HUB24 has been providing Striver’s tribe of students and graduates with access to education on managed portfolios.

Going forward students will now be provided access to HUB24’s Managed Portfolio Academy, which provides a comprehensive understanding of managed portfolios and how they can help advisers enhance their value proposition, provide tangible benefits for clients and grow their business.

HUB24 will also be showcasing how emerging tech like AI and machine learning can deliver better outcomes for advisers and their clients, enabling cost-effective financial advice.

As part of the partnership, HUB24 chief product & innovation officer Craig Apps will be delivering a keynote address to Deakin University students on the rise of AI within the advice industry.