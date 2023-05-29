Peter de Cure has been appointed chair of the Tax Practitioners Board, replacing Ian Klug.

Announced via a media release from the Government on Friday, the appointment comes as the government continues further consultation on TPB-related reforms including $30 million in additional funding for the TPB to target “high risk” practitioners, as well as recommendations from the 2019 independent review of the TPB.

“The Government looks forward to working with Mr de Cure and the TPB as it implements these long overdue reforms,” the Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones said.

“These changes will increase the TPB’s independence and strengthen its ability to respond to misconduct in the tax profession.”

A member of the TPB since 2017, de Cure’s tenure as chair will be for a three-year term. de Cure has been a Member of the Remuneration Tribunal of South Australia since 2020 and is currently the chair of the South Australian Fire and Emergency Services Commission.

He also has been the chair and director for multiple directorships since 2007, including the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Central Operations), Accord Property Holdings, and Gifford Hill.