May 17, 2023 | 12.07pm
The federal government has announced the establishment of a cuttingedge National AntiScams Centre (NASC) as part of an $86.5 million package. 

The NASC will sit within the ACCC and be operational from 1 July 2023. In a worldleading partnership between government agencies, banks, telcos, and digital platforms, the NASC’s purpose is to: 

  • Use cuttingedge technology to share intelligence across government and with authorised industry participants to interrupt scams in real-time; 
  • Combine the expertise of the government and the private sector to disrupt scams; and
  • Raise consumer awareness of the risk of scams and how to avoid them. 

Australians lost over $3 billion to scams in 2022 alone, and scam losses have increased nearly fivefold since 2020. The average loss from a scam is around $20,000. The average household has about $34,000 in savings. 

Funding was included as part of the FY23 Budget.

