Cloud-based wealth management software-as-a-service provider GBST has acquired Salesforce-integrated customer relationship management service WealthConnect.

The WealthConnect service is a back-office administration and a front-end digital solution, which aims to streamline workflows and help advisers manage client relationships, portfolios, and administrative tasks.

GBST said the acquisition provides a complementary solution to its existing SaaS wealth management offerings, an expanded and market leading client base, access to a growing adviser platform market, entry into new geographic regions, highly skilled development resources, and a partnership with Salesforce.