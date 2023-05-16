AZ NGA has entered into a strategic partnership with High Net Worth advisory firm Rose Partners.

In a media release on Tuesday morning, the advice firm said the partnership will allow it to accelerate plans of expansion and create opportunities for junior partners to buy shares.

Established in 1976, a significant number of the group’s clients include HNW clients and healthcare professionals such as doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and allied health specialists.

Rose Partners provides a range of advisory services to businesses. Through the group’s Rose Health division, they assist healthcare professionals looking to buy, sell or finance including due diligence, valuations and transaction support, as well as core taxation services.