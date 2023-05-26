The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia CEO Martin Fahy has informed the board he will resign after seven years in the role.

Fahy took up the role in late 2016 and led ASFA through a transformational period in the superannuation sector, which included the Protecting Your Super reforms, the Covid-19 early release scheme, the introduction of the Your Future Your Super performance measures, and the legislated move to a 12 per cent Superannuation Guarantee.

The ASFA Board has appointed Gary Dransfield to the role of interim CEO. Dransfield is currently a non-executive director of Hollard Insurance and AFCA.

He was formerly the CEO of Insurance Australia for the Suncorp Group, has been both board member and chair of the Insurance Council of Australia and the Insurance Council of New Zealand, and held numerous other board directorships. He has also held executive roles with IAG, Lend Lease, and AMP.