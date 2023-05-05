Allianz Retire+ has received a ‘Recommended’ rating for its longevity solution AGILE from research house Zenith Investment Partners.

AGILE is designed to enhance the provision of retirement planning for advisers. It offers the ability to lock in a guaranteed future rate of income while clients are still in the accumulation phase (pre-retirement) to better plan retirement strategies with certainty.

The solution was developed in consultation with the adviser community, super funds, direct retiree feedback, and the global Allianz network in established retirement markets.