Investment platform Stropro has reported inflows of $100 million in the last three years citing “rapid growth” in alternatives from high-net-worth investors (HNWIs).

In a media release, the firm said around 75 per cent of growth has occurred in the last 12 months as advisers and HNWIs turn to alternatives to protect against volatility.

The firm said Australian investors are lagging the rest of the world regarding alternatives with only a 10 to 12 per weighting in portfolios on average. For comparison, the typical allocation in the US and Europe was cited as 50 per cent.