Spark Financial Group has launched a white label digital investing solution called Spark Invest, developed in conjunction with investment platform OpenInvest.

Spark Invest is designed to be flexible for investors looking to access a quality, self-driven investment solution.

It will form part of the investment menu available for all of Spark’s advisers. All profits from the management fees will be directed to charitable benefactors.

Consumers can sign up to Spark Invest and access one of Spark’s five diversified investment portfolios. The portfolios range from income, balanced, growth, high growth, and ESG, and are accessible to everyone from $5,000 per portfolio.