Plutosoft has launched ‘Bulk Activities,’ a functionality that allows advisers to bulk produce client reports.

In an update sent out on Friday morning, Plutosoft said clients can read and accept the recommendations digitally on its client hub portal, and recommendations can be tailored to each client.

Fee Disclosure Statements and review reports can also be ‘bulk produced’.

The functionality is designed to make ongoing advice faster, easier, and more efficient for financial planning firms.