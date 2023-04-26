The managed portfolio range inside wrap investment platform North has grown by 420 per cent in the past two years, passing $9 billion.

Managed portfolios now comprise around 15 per cent of North’s total Assets Under Management, which was $62.8 billion as of 31 March 2023.

While diversified risk-based portfolios continue to make up the majority of AUM held in North’s managed portfolios, there is increasing interest in the platform’s ESG-based investment options.

The number of clients invested in North’s ESG-based managed portfolios increased by more than 240 per cent in the 24 months to 28 February 2022, with ESG-based AUM on the platform growing by more than 300 per cent over the same period. Across the platform, North has added 58 it’s ESG-based investment options in the past year.