Mercer has appointed former BT Super executives Andrew Wallace and Corrin Collocott to its Pacific leadership team, following the completed merger of BT Super into the Mercer Super Trust.

Wallace, who is now Mercer’s personal super and member experience leader, has 30 years of experience and has held various roles across private and corporate superannuation and risk and governance.

Collocott is serving as CIO for Mercer Super and Multi-Sector. He will also work as a deputy CIO role across Mercer in the Pacific. He has deep financial market expertise and proven leadership capabilities.