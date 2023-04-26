Janus Henderson has appointed Emma Lawson as fixed interest strategist in macroeconomics.

She joins Janus Henderson’s Australian fixed-interest team and will contribute to the investment strategy across all portfolios, conduct research for the investment team, and contribute to the generation of active interest rate strategies.

Lawson has over 25 years of experience as a financial markets’ macroeconomist and strategist across investment management, investment banking and government sectors.

She recently worked at the Treasury Corporation of Victoria, where she provided views and analysis on the global and Australian economy to an extensive range of clients.

Before this, Lawson held roles at National Australia Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Merrill Lynch, where she mainly focused on combined macroeconomics and currency investment strategies roles.