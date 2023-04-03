Infocus has launched the ‘Magic Button’ functionality which will integrate the licensees advice management system PlatformplusAMS and platform PlatformplusWRAP.

In a media release on Monday afternoon, Infocus managing director, Darren Steinhardt said advice professionals are justifiably sick and tired of a disjointed tech stack.

“The launch of our new Magic Button is a simple, effective, logical integration of two systems with one client at the centre,” Steinhardt said.

“This new functionality, which compliments the previously adopted Single Sign On feature, improves speed, reduces data entry and duplication, and importantly, substantially minimises the risk of expensive implementation errors in the back office.”