Governance leader Fiona Oliver has been appointed to the board of the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation.

Oliver has held governance roles across several sectors, including renewable energy, natural gas, technology, commercial property, financial services, professional services, and sports. She previously worked in funds and asset management in New Zealand and overseas.

Existing board member Doug Pearce has been reappointed to the board until 30 September 2024. He was first appointed in 2016.