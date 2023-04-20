Global X ETFs has appointed former BetaShares assistant portfolio manager Jessica Leung as a portfolio manager.

In a newly-created role, Leung joins a five person portfolio management team

She will be responsible for fund management and product development, and will lead projects to improve systems and processes.

Leung has nine years of experience in the financial services industry. She gained extensive industry knowledge from her time as an assistant portfolio manager at BetaShares, as well as roles in portfolio management and investment risk management at Macquarie Group.