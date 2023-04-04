The Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) has released updated global financial planning standards.

The revised standards follow a comprehensive review to ensure the standards remain relevant and reflect the changing needs and expectations of consumers and the evolution in the practice of financial planning by professionals.

Key updates to the global standards include:

Addition of a new knowledge domain of the psychology of financial planning;

New technical content on crypto finance and evolving investment strategies;

Greater emphasis on the human skills associated with financial planning; and

A set of practice guidelines to show how FPSB’s Global Financial Planning Standards relate to each other and how they can be practically applied in a real-world client setting.

The updated standards were informed by FPSB’s research findings on the current and future practice of financial planning, with input from more than 16,000 CFP professionals worldwide.