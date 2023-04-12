The Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) has appointed Ana Cláudia Akie Utumi as chair for a two-year term.

She is the founding partner of Utumi Advogados in Brazil and has over 30 years of experience in tax.

In addition, FPSB board member Andrea Middel has been appointed as chair-elect for a two-year term. He previously served as chair of the FPSB Professional Standards Committee. FPSB board member Darren McShane has been appointed as her replacement on the committee.

Caroline Dabu and Brett Millard have also begun three-year terms on the FPSB board.