Fortnum Private Wealth has appointed former senior Insignia Financial advice delivery consultant Samantha Sun as practice engagement and growth manager for Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania.

Sun will provide business strategy and coaching support to Fortnum’s existing member firms and seek to recruit high quality businesses, across those three states.

She will report to Fortnum’s head of practice engagement and growth, Jason Gapps.

Sun has 24 years of industry experience and has held various roles in practice management, paraplanning, compliance, training, and project management.

Before Insignia, where she spent over a decade in various senior relationship and practice development roles, Sun was a practice development manager at Financial Services Partners, Securitor, Financial Wisdom, and AMP Financial Planning.