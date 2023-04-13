After a slow start to the calendar year, registrations of financial products during March saw the first quarter of 2023 finish 9 per cent higher than the five-year rolling average for the same period, at 199 product registrations, according to APIR.

In a media release on Thursday, the firm said growth for the quarter was led by superannuation product registrations, which spiked to 53, up 75 per cent on the rolling five-year average for the period.

Additionally, the latest quarterly statistics show that 45 per cent of new managed funds registrations were wholesale products. This is compared to 35 per cent for the previous two quarters.

APIR also saw a significant increase in the number of products archived during the March quarter.

Other key highlights from the March quarter were: