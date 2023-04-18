The not-for-profit Ecstra Foundation, which works to build up people’s financial capability and wellbeing, has appointed Delia Rickard to its board.

Rickard has over thirty years of experience working on behalf of consumers. Most recently, she was deputy chair of the ACCC from June 2012 until finishing with the Commission in January 2023.

Ecstra chair Paul Clitheroe said Rickard brings deep consumer policy expertise and sector leadership across her distinguished career.

“Ecstra’s suite of financial education programs in schools, community grants, and partnerships focused on improving consumer outcomes are vitally important as many Australians are navigating cost of living pressures and increasing household financial stress,” Clitheroe said in a media release.