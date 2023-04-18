Brighter Super will merge with SPSL Master Trust (SPSL) on 31 May 2023 to create a $29 billion super fund with over a quarter of a million members, the first between a not-for-profit and retail super fund.

Initially scheduled to complete in December 2025, the merger was brought forward to give SPSL and Brighter Super members earlier access to lower fees and more investment products. .

Over 100 SPSL staff will move to join Brighter Super’s 200 existing employees. The Brighter Super brand will be retained with the eventual phasing out of the SPSL name, while fund’s headquarters will remain in Queensland.