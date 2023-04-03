Asset management business Aviva Investors has appointed Shiqi Wang as client solutions director in the Asia Pacific.

Wang comes to Aviva Investors with seventeen years of industry experience, bringing an extensive history in asset management and institutional sales. She previously worked for Algebris Investments in Singapore, where she led business development and investor relations in Asia and the Middle East.

Before that, she was an investment consultant with Mercer, providing advice on portfolio construction and multi-asset investment management to institutional clients in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

She also has experience with Australian institutions, having worked for ANZ’s Singapore office for over seven years.