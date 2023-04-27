Insurance company Allianz Retire+ has partnered with fund administrator Link Group to help super funds access the former’s suite of income solutions.

The first product to be added is Allianz’s recently launched longevity solution, Allianz Guaranteed Income for Life (AGILE), which will be available on Link Group’s Pathfinder retirement platform in 2023.

AGILE, which delivers super fund members a guaranteed income for life, will sit inside the superannuation fund as an investment option in the late accumulation phase and within account-based pensions.