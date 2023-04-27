The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has appointed former Consumer Action Law Centre CEO Gerard Brody to its independent board.

Brody has worked as a lawyer, policy officer, and consumer advocate for 20 years. He has also been on the Energy & Water Ombudsman Victoria board since 2014, the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman since 2022, and Community Legal Centres Australia since 2021. In addition, he is the chair of the Consumers’ Federation of Australia.

The board comprises independent directors with extensive financial services industry and consumer experience. Its eight directors, led by an independent chair, bring together a breadth of knowledge across the multi-dimensional and highly complex industries AFCA covers: banking and finance, insurance, investments and advice, and superannuation.