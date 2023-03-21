Rest’s ESG option has achieved certification from the RIAA’s responsible investment certification program.

The industry fund launched the option in March 2021 following extensive consultation with its members.

The option allows members to invest in an option with enhanced screening criteria for listed equities exclusions, combined with positive screening to tilt exposure to companies who are demonstrated leaders in ESG factors.

The ESG option further demonstrates Rest’s focus on a sustainable future, which includes a commitment to achieve a net zero carbon footprint for the fund by 2050.