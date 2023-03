Specialist data and technology services provider Novigi will be the outsourcer for Mercer’s Wollongong business.

The partnership will secure over 90 jobs in the Illawarra region.

Novigi will join the Mercer Wollongong team on 1 May 2023. The combined team of over 170 people – with over 100 working from Novigi’s new data and tech hub in the Illawarra – will increase Novigi’s capacity to deliver its data and technology services throughout the superannuation and funds management value chain.