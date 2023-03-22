MLC Asset Management has appointed Grant Mizens and Ben McCaw as joint heads of the capital markets research team and co-portfolio managers of Choice products.

Al Clark, the previous head of diversified portfolio management (for Choice products) and head of the capital markets research team, is leaving to pursue opportunities outside MLC Asset Management. He will remain with the business for the next few weeks to ensure an orderly transition.

Mizens and McCaw are currently co-portfolio managers of the MLC suite of multi-managers. Both will be actively working with CIO Dan Farmer; head of strategy and equities, Stanley Yeo; and the broader investment team of 46 people.

Anthony Golowenko will continue to be lead portfolio manager for the managed accounts investment strategy, supported by McCaw and the broader MLC investment team.