MetLife Australia is calling on advisers to access health monitoring tool 360Health to support their own health and better understand the value it provides their clients.

Advisers are more likely than the average Australian adult to be at risk of mental health issues and are in the high-risk category for heart disease or stroke. This means advisers can benefit from 360Health, which they can access with an adviser code.

360Health provides clients with free digital health services and support to increase their health span.

Health span – the length of time a person will be healthy – is an important consideration in financial planning. Many people will experience illness and require medical care as they age, which can be costly. Advisers can differentiate themselves by incorporating health planning into their client discussions.

MetLife research shows that six out of 10 clients looking for a new adviser would value someone who could help them integrate their health planning with their financial planning.

Introducing health conversations into an adviser’s client value proposition also creates opportunities for more frequent and meaningful contact with existing clients, which MetLife’s research shows is a key driver of retention and referrals.

360Health is a component of MetLife’s insurance package that is accessible to advisers at no extra charge, and it is also available to clients.