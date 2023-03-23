Industry super fund legalsuper has appointed former ANZ Banking Group and AMP executive Luke Symons as chief executive.

Symons held roles leading the financial planning business at ANZ (2011 to 2013) and AMP (2018). At AMP he was also chief strategy officer for Australian wealth management, and managing director for digital and new ventures.

In superannuation he has had a particular focus on strategy, product innovation, member engagement and digital transformation. In the advice business his key priorities were around digital advice solutions, regulatory change, client engagement and M&A of advice firms.

Symons will commence the role on Tuesday, 11 April 2023.

The fund operates for Australia’s legal community and manages more than $5 billion on behalf of more than 41,000 members.