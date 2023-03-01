Ahead of International Women’s Day next week, financial services education provider Kaplan Professional will offer Women in Finance Scholarships in 2023 for the third year running.

The Women in Finance Scholarships initiative is part of a continued $2.2 million grant the Financial Planning Association was awarded in 2021 from the Australian Government (with support from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Office for Women) to manage and deliver a scholarship program for women in finance and economics.

Twelve scholarships will be offered this time around:

Eight scholarships will cover the tuition fees of any two subjects in Kaplan Professional’s Master of Financial Planning or Master of Applied Finance; and

Four scholarships will cover the full tuition fees for the FNS60920 Advanced Diploma of Paraplanning.

The FPA has allocated Kaplan Professional $30,000 to part-fund the scholarships, with the education provider funding the difference.

For the 2023 Women in Finance Scholarships, eligibility is open to:

Women who may not have previously studied with Kaplan Professional; and

Women who have previously completed, or are currently completing, other Kaplan Professional vocational or higher education courses.

Each applicant will be considered on their ability to demonstrate intersecting sources of disadvantage. This includes but is not limited to:

Financial need;

Re-entering the workforce;

Low socio-economic status;

Mature or young age;

Residing in a rural or remote area;

Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander; and

New migrant.

Scholarship applications are now open and close on Friday, 24 March.