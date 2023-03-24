Following two years as CEO Asia Pacific of Ignition Advice, Craig Keary has stepped down from leading the firm at an executive level and has been appointed senior adviser for the Asia Pacific region.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn on Friday, Keary will be specifically contributing to the asset management, pensions, wealth management, financial advice, and digital transformation areas of Ignition, as well as helping provide broad leadership and governance capability from his experience across the Asia Pacific.

Ignition Advice is a digital advice provider that services super funds and other large institutions.