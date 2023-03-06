Ian Knox will replace FoFA mastermind Bernie Ripoll as chair of digital advice service Otivo who will stay on as a non-executive director.

Knox is a private equity investor in SME‘s and was founder of financial advice network Paragem.

His other experience includes being the CEO of Lendlease; deputy managing director of Westpac Investment Management; and CEO of Sealcorp which housed Asgard Capital Management, Securitor and Assirt.

Founded by former private banker and financial planner Paul Feeney, Otivo is an online service that aims to make financial advice more accessible to more Australians by assessing an individual’s personal circumstances to issue a personal financial advice document unique to their financial situation.

It issues guidance to an individual’s personal financial circumstances but can also be tailored for use by members of superannuation funds or pre-advised clients for general or limited advice.