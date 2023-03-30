The Financial Planning Association’s Future2 Foundation has expanded its scope to include members of the Association of Financial Advisers and the SMSF Association as participants in its charitable activities.

As with the FPA, members of these associations can now nominate their local community causes for the ‘Make the Difference’ grants program – expected to open in August – and have the opportunity to participate in fundraising that impacts locally on an Australia-wide basis.

In line with this growth, Future2 is also broadening its focus to include all Australians in need rather than just younger Australians.

Last month, the AFA and FPA confirmed the merger between the two associations would take place after a successful vote.

In addition, there have been changes to the Future2 board of directors. Sarah Abood will step down from the board, and Julian Place and Mahjabeen Zaman have also retired.

Future2 will begin the recruitment process for new board members soon.