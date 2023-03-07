Amid pressure on advice firms to protect their business and client data from potential breaches, the FPA has released guidance to members about cybersecurity.

Located on the FPA’s member portal, the interactive guide assists members in adding cybersecurity safeguards to their business.

The guide covers the importance of cybersecurity and regulatory and legal obligations. It also includes examples of advice-related cybersecurity issues, practical mitigation steps, and links to additional resources and webinars.

This will be the first in a series of cybersecurity guides to help members meet their ethical obligations to protect clients and their regulatory obligations.