The first adviser exam for 2023 has seen a 67 per cent pass rate, according to results released by ASIC on Monday morning.

There were 128 candidates who passed out of 192. Sixty per cent of them were sitting the exam for the first time.

Of those who have passed:

Over 15,850 are recorded as current financial advisers on ASIC’s Financial Adviser Register , representing 99 per cent of current advisers on the FAR.

Over 2,840 are ceased advisers on the FAR and may be re-authorised in the future.

Over 890 passed while completing their professional year of work and training.

Unsuccessful candidates will receive general feedback from ACER to highlight the curriculum areas where they have underperformed.

The final exam in 2022 saw a pass rate of 57 per cent.