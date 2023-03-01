Global dividends grew strongly in 2022, rising 8.4 per cent to a record

After adjusting for the US dollar’s rise against most currencies and lower special dividends and other technical factors, underlying growth was stronger, at 13.9 per cent.

Australian dividends hit $97.7 billion in 2022 – a record in Australian dollar terms.

Eighty-eight per cent of companies raised dividends or held them steady, and emerging markets saw dividends rise by around a fifth.

Oil and gas producers and financials accounted for half of the global dividend growth in 2022.

Twelve countries saw record pay-outs in US dollar terms, with several more, including Australia, posting local-currency records.

For 2023, dividend growth is expected to slow to 2.3 per cent on a headline basis. This is equivalent to an underlying increase of 3.4 per cent, taking the global total to USD$1.60 trillion.